‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Lyrica Anderson has filed for divorce from A1 Bentley after over 5 years of marriage.

It’s not like the entire world didn’t see this coming — that’s what happens when you air out all your business on reality TV.

They’ve been through everything from cheating accusations, paternity denials, in-law drama, and the list goes on.

The have a son together, Ocean Zion Bentley.