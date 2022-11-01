Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Prequel ‘Day One’

Every movie eventually gets its own expanded universe if you try hard enough, which is exactly what John Krasinksi is doing with his A Quiet Place effort! Deadline reports that the next installment in the very silent franchise will be a spinoff titled A Quiet Place: Day One.

via: Complex

According to Deadline, which unveiled exclusive details regarding the casting on Tuesday, Nyong’o is in “final negotiations” to star in Michael Sarnoski’s upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One. Last year, Sarnoski made his feature directorial debut with Pig starring Nicolas Cage. The film garnered widespread acclaim, both for Cage’s remarkable performance and the film’s script, which was also written by Sarnoski.

Day One is based on an idea by A Quiet Place co-writer/co-star/director John Krasinski, who is currently slated to be returning to the director’s chair once again for the third entry in the main franchise, which is set to hit theaters in 2025. Meanwhile, Day One is on the calendar for a March 2024 rollout.

Complex has reached out to reps for Nyong’o and Paramount Pictures for additional comment.

To be clear: this spinoff is not to be confused with the third installment in the franchise, which is still expected to be directed by Krasinksi and aims for a 2025 release.