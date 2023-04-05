Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are reportedly engaged less than a month after confirming their relationship.

via Page Six:

“They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” a source shared with Us Weekly Wednesday.

“They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

The insider added that the “White Lotus” star and the celebrity hairstylist’s friends “think they are a great couple.”

“Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship,” the insider concluded.

Just Jared also confirmed the news via sources.

Reps for Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39, didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment, and the pair have not addressed the reports via social media.

The news comes after Kim Kardashian’s hair guru confirmed on March 15 that he and the actor were indeed a couple.

“I’m very happy,” he said on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” adding, “Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

Appleton gushed that their love is “a really special thing” and that he is grateful for “meeting someone that you really connect with.”

They’re certainly moving fast — but if they’re happy, they’re happy.