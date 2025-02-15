Luigi Mangione Says He’s ‘Grateful’ for Support Shown in First Public Statement Since Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Luigi Mangione is speaking out on his highly publicized legal battle.

On Friday, Mangione spoke out for the first time since his arrest, releasing a statement on a new website launched by his legal defense team.

“I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” writes Mangione. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

A spokesperson for Mangione’s legal team exclusively confirmed to Rolling Stone that the website is real, but declined to comment any further.

In addition to Mangione’s statement, a message from his attorneys is on the homepage.

“Due to the extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support, this site was created and is maintained by Luigi Mangione’s New York legal defense team to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation,” reads the message. “The intent is to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him.”

Mangione is the lead suspect for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The 26-year-old is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He pleaded not guilty to state murder and terror charges in December and is facing federal charges for second-degree murder as well as weapons charges.

The website has various sections including case updates, statements made by lead defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, FAQs, contributions, and a contact form.

The contribution section links to a Give Send Go crowdfunding website that his supporters created to help pay for his legal expenses. Donations surpassed $400,000 on Friday night. “Luigi is aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support,” Agnifilo said in a statement earlier this week. “My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him.”

Mangione’s supporters have sent him numerous letters, photos, and books. “He is very appreciative, but kindly asks that people temporarily refrain from sending more books,” the legal team writes in the FAQs.

At any given time, Mangione is only permitted to possess five books, a photo album, and 25 pictures, although wardens can adjust these limits at their discretion. In addition to asking for a hold on books, Mangione requested that people send no more than five photos at a time. The legal team reminds senders that every photo is screened and reviewed by law enforcement.

Mangione’s next court date is in one week, on Feb. 21 in Manhattan. It was originally scheduled for the morning but has shifted to the afternoon.

via: Rolling Stone