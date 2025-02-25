Luigi Mangione Addresses Supporters Sending Him Photos, Warns They’re Screened by Law Enforcement

BY: Walker Published 22 hours ago

Luigi Mangione is asking his twisted fans to stop bombarding him with so many photos.

“Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody,” a statement in the FAQ section of the website reads.

The statement notes that every photo is screened by law enforcement before being shared with Mangione. Mangione requests that people send only five photos at a time.

“Due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared. Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time,” the website reads.

The site also asks that supporters “temporarily refrain” from sending books to Mangione.

These requests come on the heels of Mangione’s court appearance on Friday, Feb. 21, at which more than 100 supporters — mainly young women — flooded the Supreme Courthouse in lower Manhattan where the suspected killer was appearing.

Court-watchers began lining up for access to the proceedings early in the morning. At least one person was wearing a Luigi cap from Super Mario Bros — an accessory that’s become a symbol of support for Mangione.

Meanwhile, some supporters rented a billboard truck and drove it around near the courthouse, while others posted a billboard in Lower Manhattan depicting Mangione as a saint alongside the words “Free Luigi.”

The accused killer wore a bulletproof vest at his Friday hearing, and he was cuffed throughout the appearance for security reasons, Judge Gregory Carro stated from the bench. Mangione also wore leg shackles.

As of Feb. 20, supporters have raised more than $615,000 in funds for Mangione’s legal defense.

The suspect recently spoke out in his first public statement on the website set up by his legal defense team on Friday, Feb. 14, writing that he is “overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support.”

Mangione is being held in Brooklyn, at the same jail where Sean “Diddy” Combs is also behind bars. He returns to Manhattan federal court on March 19.

He faces several charges, including murder and terrorism, across three jurisdictions in connection with Thompson’s fatal shooting outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4.

Mangione’s federal murder charges could land him the death penalty, and he also faces state murder charges that accuse him of committing an act of terrorism. He has pleaded not guilty to the state charges but has not yet entered a plea on the federal charges.

via: People

