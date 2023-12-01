Luenell Defaces a Photo of Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit [Video]

Luenell is making it clear that she’s no longer a fan of Diddy.

On Friday, the 64-year-old took to her Instagram with a post of her taking a Sharpie and defacing an image of the Bad Boy Records founder. In the clip, Luenell drew a mustache and horns on the image of Diddy standing next to DJ Khaled and holding Ashad.

“Nuff said?? Boy bye?? #Justice4KP,” she captioned the post.

The latest update on Diddy’s sexual assault allegations is his former head of security Roger Bonds, revealing he stopped the 54-year-old from abusing Cassie and others. Bonds, who worked for Diddy more than a decade ago, was named in Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, whom she sued for sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more.

The singer claimed one of the attacks took place in 2009, when Diddy became angry after seeing Cassie talking to another talent agent.

“In the car leaving the club, Mr. Combs beat Ms. Ventura, pushing her into a corner of the vehicle and stomping on her face,” the lawsuit read. “Mr. Combs’s security staff, Roger Bonds, tried to stop the beating, but was unable to deescalate the situation.”

Bonds corroborated the allegation in his TikTok, saying it was one of the many reasons he chose to stop working for Diddy.

“I was sick of everything that was going on around you,” he said in the video. “I was sick of having to cover up everything that you did. I was sick. Cassie spoke on it. She said, ‘Yeah, I jumped on it. I jumped in between it.’ That wasn’t the only time. It was other times, and it was other people.”

