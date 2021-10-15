Ludacris is Promoting His New Netflix Series 'Karma's World' About ‘Self Confidence & Self Empowerment’ [Video]

Ludacris is writing a new animated kid series for Netflix called ‘Karma’s World,’ inspired by his relationship with his daughter.

via The Blast:

These days Luda can boast that he has a 25-year-old daughter and a couple of months old daughter as well. The father of five girls is certainly the ultimate girl dad. With those credentials, he certainly seems qualified to write this type of series. Unless he’s forced to write an episode about monogamy. In having 5 daughters he’s found a way to rack up almost an equal number of baby momma’s. There are certainly some moral lessons he may not be qualified to impart.

Ludacris made his name signing rap songs like “Move B****” and “Get Back”. At around 5,6 ft. he finally realized that he was the most intimidating dude in the rap scene. That’s when he started doing Fast & Furious movies and making songs with a teen Justin Beiber in a bowling alley. It was around the time though that he was producing these hard rap songs that the seed for this kids’ show came about. When his daughter Karma Bridges would come into his studio and tell him she wanted to rap.

Apparently, the idea of his daughter Karma getting into the rap game wasn’t necessarily something that Ludacris was on board with. He did, however, encourage her to follow her own path. The new Netflix series Karma’s World is essentially the culmination of a story that father and daughter started writing all of those years ago. Ludacris recalls that he told his daughter to write about her views of the world. Luda said at a recent event at BLACKPRINT Meredith,

“I had to sit her down and say, ‘If you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your world, because daddy talks about what goes on in his,”

Karma Bridges took her father’s advice to heart when creating this series. The show follows the young Karma Grant, voiced by Asiahn Bryant. As she explores some of the day-to-day issues that African American girls in specific have to deal with. For example, the episode “Hair Comes Trouble” centers around Karma learning to deal with her very curly head of hair. The character goes through some typical issues that girls in the African American community have. Questioning herself about whether she can even touch her hair or if she needs to sleep with a hat on!

Ludacris isn’t just going to be writing the series along with his daughter. He’s also going to be voicing the dad character on the show. Aside from taking this opportunity to share his morals, he’s also going to be putting his musical talent on display. As the show also features quite a few musical numbers per episode. Ludacris talked about the songs on the show specifically and what they are meant to be able to convey to viewers saying,

“[These] songs are talking about self-confidence, self-empowerment, being a young girl, what they go through and just trying to be positive for the world.”

Check out the first episode of ‘Karma’s World’ below.