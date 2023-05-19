Ludacris Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony with His Family and Fast X Costars [Video]

Ludacris has achieved a lot in his career over the past two decades. Yesterday (May 18), the Fast X star received a highly coveted honor in the entertainment world: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was surrounded by family and friends at the momentous ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese.

via: EW

On Thursday, girl-dad Ludacris made sure to put family first while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Fast X actor celebrated his achievement with all four of his daughters — Chance, Cadence, Cai, and Karma — along with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges.

Other ceremony attendees include Ludacris’ Fast & Furious costars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson, his End of the Road costar Queen Latifah and fellow rapper LL Cool J. After taking a few minutes to praise his longtime costar for his many achievements, Vin Diesel introduced the night’s surprise guest, Karma.

Ludacris was unaware that his eldest daughter Karma would be in attendance. While he thought she was at a school event across the country, she was actually lingering backstage, waiting to surprise her father with a heartfelt speech. She started by dedicating her words directly to him, saying: “To my rock, my hero, my dad, words can’t describe how much being here for you today means to me.”

She explained that despite convincing him otherwise, she always planned to attend the ceremony. “After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could make it to LA for your Hollywood star, it took everything in me to come up with an excuse of why I couldn’t make it here today,” Karma told her father. “The truth is, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

She ended her speech by saying, “Congratulations to a legend of an artist and a legend of a father.”

While famous for treasuring his onscreen Fast & Furious family, Ludacris has long been open about his dedication to his daughters. In 2021, he created an animated love letter to his eldest with the Netflix series Karma’s World, which centers a young girl learning to stay true to herself.

“A lot of the episodes are based on real-life situations that Karma actually went through,” Ludacris told EW ahead of the series debuted.

As executive producer and the voice of Karma’s father, Ludacris also shared that his dream guest star would be Karma herself. “Because she’s so busy with school, she hasn’t voiced any of the characters, and it would actually be dope to at least get Karma to do a guest appearance,” he said at the time. “That would be amazing. She has grown up to be the absolute best human being on Earth, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Ludacris is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/o7Mn0H7XIL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 18, 2023

I Got My Flowers ? Today AND a Star ?? Grateful Beyond Words ?? pic.twitter.com/sCkQnw2XPl — Ludacris (@Ludacris) May 19, 2023

Beyond proud of you brother Chris. Honored and grateful to share this monumental moment with you bro. Even more proud, honored and grateful for our brotherhood. Ya dig! Congrats! Well deserved @Ludacris ?? pic.twitter.com/oOQs1EDklz — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) May 19, 2023

Grammy-winning rapper and actor Ludacris was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/MHHTRpYuYc — Reuters (@Reuters) May 19, 2023