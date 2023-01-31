Luann de Lesseps Confirms ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Negotiations Have ‘Stalled,’ Cast Reportedly Blames Each Other

Luann de Lesseps has confirmed that ‘Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy’ is not moving forward at this time.

On Monday, it was reported that Bravo decided to nix the series after contract negotiations stalled between the network and the cast.

Luann confirmed the news to People, saying “negotiations have stalled on the series.”

“For the moment, it’s not going anywhere,” she added.

According to Page Six, not all of the ladies were down with what was being offered and that ultimately led to the pause.

We hear that the potential stars of the new “Legacy” edition of the Bravo show weren’t on the same page about whether or not to accept a deal that would get the show on the air. And that the ones who were ready to sign on the dotted line were pretty pissed at the holdouts who brought the whole thing crashing down.

We previously reported that the network — which has rebuilt the “main” “Real Housewives of New York” show from the ground up and booted the veteran cast members — had been in talks with old-timers Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley about a so-called “Legacy” edition that would run parallel.

But talks came to a standstill with the talent asking for more money per episode and more guaranteed episodes per season — but Bravo insisting that the stars overestimate their worth.

Now we hear that it wasn’t a unanimous decision on the part of the “Housewives.” Sources says that, for example, Bensimon was ready to sign, but a source close to her complained to Page Six that “[Zarin] pushing for a big payday was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

We hear that Zarin did indeed drive a hard bargain.

Medley was also ready to accept the terms and get the cameras rolling, we’re told. And sources say Morgan was barely paying attention to the whole affair.

Well, you never know how things will turn out in the future.