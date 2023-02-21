LSU Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Arrested on Weapons Charge

Malik Nabers, a 19-year-old star wide receiver for LSU, was arrested Monday on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

He was booked on a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.

via Complex:

A spokesperson for LSU told ESPN that Nabers has been released and was not required to post bail. LSU head coach Brian Kelly is aware of the incident, but has not yet released a statement on the matter, as the “school is still gathering information.”

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Nabers’ arrest took place around 7:30 p.m., when police noticed an “L-shaped object” on him. After admitting he did not have a permit with him, Nabers was taken into police custody and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Nabers was scheduled to appear in Magistrate Court at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, though no details about the court appearance have yet been released.

A four-star recruit out of Southside High School in Youngsville, Louisiana, Nabers followed up a notable freshman season in 2021 with a star-making sophomore campaign. During the 2022 season, Nabers helped steer LSU to the SEC West title, leading the Tigers with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards. Nabers was one of two wide receivers in the SEC to surpass 1,000 yards last season.

That’s unfortunate.