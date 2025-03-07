‘With Love, Meghan’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show is getting another season on Netflix.

The next installment of the lifestyle docuseries hosted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has already been filmed — and will premiere sometime in the fall.

The series, which finds Meghan hosting friends for meals and sharing lifestyle tips, was pilloried by critics but currently sits at No. 7 on the Netflix Top 10 chart.

The first season consisted of eight half-hour episodes directed by Michael Steed. It featured celebrity guests including Mindy Kaling, chef Roy Choi and Meghan’s former “Suits” co-star Abigail Spencer.

“With Love, Meghan” is produced by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Meghan executive produces alongside Chanel Pysnik of IPC, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Steed and showrunner Leah Hariton.

Variety chief correspondent Daniel D’Addario lambasted the series as a “Montecito ego trip not worth taking,” writing in his review, “The show plays out like a forced march, one in which Meghan’s guests must, as the price of getting to share an afternoon in a made-for-TV kitchen with her, praise her first.”

D’Addario criticized Meghan’s insights as “canned” and wrote that her sensibility, “a clean and traditional-meets-modern mélange,” runs up against the “limits of having to fill eight long episodes with only a certain number of new ideas.” He added: “‘With Love, Meghan’ is made with a great deal of love — in the sense that the greatest love of all is the one that a person has for herself.”

