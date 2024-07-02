'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Keke Jabbar Dead at 42 | lovebscott.com

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Keke Jabbar has died.

She was 42.

News of her death comes via YouTuber Marcella Speaks, who read a statement from Keke’s family.

The statement reads:

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend, full of life, love, and laughter. She will surely be missed. At this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss.”

Keke’s cousin and co-star LaTisha Scott confirmed the news with a post on Instagram also asking for the family’s privacy.

There aren’t further details on Keke’s passing at this time. RIP.

