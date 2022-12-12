‘Love Life’ Canceled at HBO Max After Two Seasons

‘Love Life’ has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons.

via Variety:

The anthology romantic comedy series was originally ordered in May 2019 before HBO Max even had a name. The first season was released in May 2020 and Season 2 was released in October 2021. Anna Kendrick led the first season, while William Jackson Harper starred in the second.

Sam Boyd created the series and served as co-showrunner and executive producer on both seasons. Bridget Bedard was also the co-showrunner and executive producer on both seasons, with Rachelle Williams joining as co-showrunner and executive producer in Season 2. Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante also executive produced. The series was produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

Along with Kendrick, the cast of the first season also included Zoë Chao, Sasha Compère, and Peter Vack. In Season 2, Harper starred with Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell.

This now marks the second reported cancellation of a Lionsgate series at HBO Max this week. Earlier, Variety reported that the comedy series “Minx” was also canceled, despite the fact that show had been renewed for a second season back in May. According to sources, both cancellations are the result of cost-cutting efforts within HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery as they complete a broader review of their scripted series financials.

Since Discovery completed its acquisition of WarnerMedia earlier this year, CEO David Zaslav and his team have made a series of similar decisions in order to fulfill a promise to shareholders to find $3.5 billion in savings within the newly combined company. To that end, a great deal of development as been cut, while a number of shows have been pulled of the service altogether. In addition, “Chad” was canceled at TBS despite the fact it had already completed production on Season 2, while scripted programming is largely done at TBS and TNT.

The decisions are not confined to television, either. Perhaps most infamously, Warner Bros. Discovery killed the “Batgirl” film while it was in post-production. Most recently, it was reported that “Wonder Woman 3” is not moving forward as DC prepares for a major reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The second season of ‘Love Life’ is some of the best television we’ve ever seen. We’re sad to see this one go.