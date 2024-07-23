Love Island USA's Kendall Washington Responds to NSFW Video Leak After Getting Phone Back: 'It Is What It Is' | www.lovebscott.com

As you may already know, the videos were leaked online just as the popular Peacock dating series was airing its season six finale.

Love Island USA’s Kendall Washington is speaking out after some NSFW videos and images of him leaked online amid the show’s season six finale.

Shortly after Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were crowned the winners of the Peacock reality show, the 27-year-old was given his phone back, and discovered that sexually explicit videos of himself had been leaked on the internet.

“What a way to get my phone back y’all,” Kendall wrote in a July 22 Instagram Story, noting how he had been offline to film the show. “I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust.”

He continued, “It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private but it is what it is.”

Thanking his supporters, the Dallas native added, “I am so grateful for my Love Island experience and I love you all for turning in to watch my journey. Excited for what’s next.”

While Kendall and co-star, Nicole Jacky, did not end up winning the popular dating show, placing fourth in their season, their relationship appeared pretty pretty solid with Kendall telling Nicole he loved her during the finale on Sunday night.

“Looking back at the moment we first met, still gives me the chills,” he told her. “When I heard the sound of your high heels getting closer to me, you then took my blindfold off me. Until this day, I have never laid eyes on something so beautiful.”

He continued, “Nicole Danielle Jacky, when I say these words, I mean them: I love you.”

While it took the 26-year-old a little time to reciprocate she did eventually tell Kendall she loved him too.

Nicole has yet to address the situation, and as of now, the pair still look to be coupled up.

Love Island USA season 6 is available to stream on Peacock.

via: TooFab