‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Moniece Slaughter Accused Of Attacking Woman Inside Cardi B Party

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Moniece Slaughter is being accused of trying to punching a woman named Emil Sumner inside a Cardi B party.

Now, Emil is asking for a restraining order against the reality star.

via The Blast:

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, a 40-year old woman claims she was attacked by the reality star inside a Cardi B party, which was reportedly packed with celebrities. The person filed for the restraining order against Slaughter in the Los Angeles County Court asking she be kept 100 yards away from the alleged victim.

In the filing, the woman claims she was inside of the party when Moneice, “walked into the party and walked over to me attempting to strike me, but I caught her hand and held it until security came.” She continued, “She then came back a second time and threw a drink on me and some friends and then attempted to attack a female that she believed had her hand on my shoulder.”

As for witnesses to the alleged assault, the person claims she “can’t disclose” due to them “being celebrities.”

In the documents, the woman claims the “strike” was in fact a “punch” saying, Moniece “spotted me then walked over with fist balled throwing a punch but I caught her arm.”

The woman is now asking a judge to issue a restraining order, claiming the reality star “threatened that she will violently attack me and any female she sees with me.” Plus, in the filing, the woman says the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star is going online and is “verbally abusing and spreading false allegations and harassing me and my family for the past 2 months every day.” The request is now in the hands of a judge.

As we reported, Moniece Slaughter has made huge headlines in the past few months in connection to the contentious Dr. Dre divorce case. According to reports, the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star found herself in a controversy over comments she made on Instagram about an alleged relationship between Dre and Apryl Jones. After speaking publically about the situation, Moniece claims she was threatened by Dre’s associates to stop talking.

“As a woman, in a time where we’re told we should be valued, exalted, and protected, “I’ve been conflicted as to how I was going to proceed or address last night’s chain of events,” she reportedly said. Adding, she is “torn between allowing men to intimidate or bully me into being silent, or to speak up for myself and stand firm in my positions.”

She continued, “For no reason other than the safety of my loved ones, moving forward, I will not be speaking out publicly about all that has transpired. I will not be accepting any media or interview requests or inquiries. I will continue to live my life as I do on a day-to-day basis.”

The restraining order is now in the hands of a judge and both women will have to argue their sides of the story in court.

Hm. We wonder what Moniece has to say about what went down.