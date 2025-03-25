Louisiana AG Murrill Warns Boosie of Legal Action Over Using Caleb Wilson’s Name for Event Promo

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

In the eyes of local officials, the Badazz portion of Boosie’s stage name is well-deserved. Sunday (March 23), the “Wipe Me Down” rapper was called out by his hometown’s attorney general. In a statement submitted to WBRZ News Louisiana 2, Baton Rouge Attorney General Liz Murrill slammed Boosie for deploying insensitive marketing efforts surrounding his upcoming annual event, Boosie Bash.

Badazz revealed plans to fund a scholarship in memory of a Southern University student who died in an alleged hazing incident, but AG Liz Murrill said the student’s parents had no idea his name was tied to the event—and now, she’s ready to take legal action, WBRZ reported.

Boosie, a Baton Rouge native, announced the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship during his sixth annual Boosie Bash, a three-day rap event featuring GloRilla and DaBaby at Southern University.

Advertisement

Murrill’s office released a statement Saturday saying Wilson’s parents never gave permission to use their son’s name and image for the event. They’re now asking for his name, image, and any mention of the scholarship to be removed from all promotional materials, our partners reported.

Wilson, a Southern University student and trumpet player for the Human Jukebox, passed away last month following an alleged hazing incident involving the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. His death has garnered national attention, with vigils held across New Orleans and on campus.

Boosie told WBRZ he’s teaming up with the Wilson family and the Human Jukebox to kick off the scholarship, and mentioned that part of the festival’s proceeds will go toward the fund.

In an interview with The Advocate, Murrill said Boosie reached out to Wilson’s family last week to get approval for the scholarship, which they gave. However, the family told Murrill that Boosie didn’t mention the scholarship was tied to his upcoming festival. Murrill also said she hasn’t seen any confirmation that proceeds from the event will fund the scholarship, calling it a “massive misrepresentation to the public.”

Advertisement

Murill added, it was ” a dramatic misrepresentation and misappropriation of Caleb’s name and image to support a for-profit event without the consent of Caleb’s parents,” WBRZ reported.

In her statement, Murrill said, “I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event,” NOLA.com reported.

via: 4 WWL

Boosie responded to the statement in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYERn FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14 .THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE HOW THE FUCK CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT.”THAT AINT ME ““.A DEATH OF A STUDENT WONT HELP A CONCERT IT WOULD HURT A CONCERT I WAS ASK TO HELP THE SITUATION N THATS WHAT I WAS DOING ONCE I MADE IT HOME. BUT FOR YALL TO SAY THAT YALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP YALL IS A SLAP N MY FACE N “COMPLETELY WRONG WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG SMH BR IM DONE.ANOTHER MONEY GRAB THIS IS The ULTIMATE BETRAYAL SMH

ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYERn FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING??MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14 .THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE??HOW THE FUCK CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT.”THAT AINT ME ““.A… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 24, 2025