Louie Anderson Dead at 68 Following Battle with Blood Cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson is dead after a battle with blood cancer.

He was 68.

It was previously reported that Louie had been battling aggressive cancer.

It’s not clear exactly when he was diagnosed, but Louie was recently being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in a Vegas hospital.

According to his publicist, Louie passed Friday morning.

Just last year, Louie made headlines when he opened up about his weight loss journey and losing 30 to 40 pounds during the pandemic … which, he attributed to intermittent fasting.

RIP.