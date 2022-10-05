Los Angeles Rapper Half Ounce Fatally Shot While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife [Video]

Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

via Complex:

According to FOX LA, the 32-year-old artist—legal name Latauriisha O’Brien—was fatally shot Monday night while walking with a friend in Los Angeles’ Koreatown. Police say that the two were traveling near New Hampshire Avenue at 11:30 p.m. when a gunman pulled up in a dark SUV and began firing. The outlet reports Half Ounce was on the phone with his pregnant wife at the time of the attack.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man—later identified as Half Ounce—with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment building. Police say the suspect was described as a man in his early 30s wearing dark clothes. The gunman is believed to have fled the scene headed southbound in the SUV.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least a dozen shots were fired during the incident, although it’s unclear if Half Ounce’s friend, who also ran from the scene, fired back. There have been no arrests in connection to the fatal shooting, and police have yet to determine a motive. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

FOX LA reports Half Ounce was on the phone with his pregnant wife at the time of the attack. Half Ounce also worked for UPS while going to school. He leaves behind a wife; two sons, ages 2 years old and 9 months; as well as an 8-year-old daughter. He and his wife were expected to welcome their fourth child in March.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help cover Half Ounce’s funeral expenses.

“He loved his family and kids so much! He changed his life around and was going to school and was working at UPS,” read the campaign, organized by Joyce Dixon. “He had a big heart and would do anything for his family and friends. He was a hard working and dedicated person. Anything that’s donated will go towards funeral services and towards his child’s. Anything would really help the family say our final goodbyes! And it is very much appreciated!”

Half Ounce is the third rapper to be shot and killed in LA over the past month. PnB Rock was fatally shot Sept. 12 at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles; and Kee Riches was gunned down Sept. 24 in Compton.

RIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ????? (@halfounce500)