Los Angeles Police Believe PnB Rock Was Fatally Shot After Instagram Post Revealed His Location

A day after PnB Rock was fatally shot in Los Angeles, LAPD are offering up more information about what they believe led to the shooting.

via People:

On Monday, PnB Rock – real name Rakim Hasheem Allen – was shot and killed while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles.

The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Xuri. The rapper was also a father to another little girl Milan Allen, 8.

A suspect approached the “Fleek” rapper and ordered him to hand over jewelry and other items. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot PnB Rock several times. The rapper, who was 30 years old, died shortly after and the suspect fled in a getaway car.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said it was likely an Instagram post alerted the assailant to the rapper’s location, per The Los Angeles Times.

PnB Rock “was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting,” said Moore, according to The Times.

Just prior to the incident Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of their lunch. The post was later deleted.

A graphic video of the aftermath of the shooting shows the rapper alive but severely injured. Someone asks how old he is and a woman is heard saying, “He’s 30.”

No one else was injured in the restaurant, according to KTLA.

The suspect is still at large and has not been identified by authorities.

LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Atlantic Records shared a photo of PnB Rock alongside a touching caption.

“PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls,” it begins, adding, “This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

PnB Rock was signed to Atlantic Records in the earlier stages of his career before celebrating the release of his first independent project earlier this month.

Roscoe’s also mourned the rapper’s death at one of their eateries.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere. His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us,” a statement posted on the restaurant’s Instagram read. “Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time.

The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

Prayers go out to PnB Rock’s family and loved ones.