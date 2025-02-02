Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Luka Doncic from Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis in Blockbuster Trade

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

The NBA landscape has completely changed after an early Sunday morning blockbuster three-team trade that is one of the most shocking in league history.

Sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring NBA superstar Luka Doncic, as well as Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a Lakers 2029 first-round draft pick.

The Utah Jazz are also acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Los Angeles Clippers second-round draft pick, and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick to round out the trade.

Doncic, the 25-year-old, who is a five-time All-Star, is currently out with a calf injury but has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in 22 games with the Mavericks this season.

The moves come hours after the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 128-112 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

LeBron James dazzled the New York crowd, finishing with 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, his 10th triple-double of the season.

The 40-year-old James improved to 23-9 at the arena he considers his favorite to visit.

The trade came at a steep price for the Lakers as they ship out James’ noble partner in Davis since the 2019-2020 season when the two won an NBA championship.

Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 42 games with the Lakers this year and was recently named to his 10th career All-Star Game.

Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks had “major concerns” with Doncic’s conditioning and impending potential supermax contract extension.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Dallas general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN regarding the trade on Sunday morning. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

via: CNN

“This deal materialized in the shadows … LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade.”@ShamsCharania on the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade between the Lakers and Mavericks pic.twitter.com/Hp4bL3UX2M — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2025