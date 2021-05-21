Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Can Travel to Mexico For Vacation, Judge Rules

Sounds about white. Lori Loughlin and her husband will soon take a summer trip following their college admissions scandal.

via: NBC News

In separate requests from Loughlin and Giannulli, filed on May 10, the couple asked to “travel to San Jose Cabo, Mexico, to spend time with [their] family.” The trip is scheduled for June 16 to June 21, the requests said, adding that Loughlin and Giannulli have “acted in compliance during [their] time of supervised release.

Loughlin has paid a fine of $150,000 and met her community service requirement, and Giannulli has paid a fine of 250,000 and is working to complete his community service, the request said.

United States District Judge Denise J. Casper approved the travel plans Thursday.

Loughlin, best known for her role on “Full House” and Giannulli, a fashion designer, pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by falsely passed off their daughters as elite crew team members.

The couple was two of the most high profile parents charged in the scheme, which officials said involved bribes, inflated test scores and fake athletic credentials to get their children into elite colleges.

Loughlin was released from prison in December after two months. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison and was released last month. Both are serving 2 years of supervised release in California.

There are people on supervised release that can not be outside after dark. Yet some people are able to go on vacation out of the country.