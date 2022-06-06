Lori Harvey Unfollows, Deletes Every Trace of Michael B. Jordan from Her Instagram After Split

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have broken up and Lori decided she wants no digital reminders.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that she’s scrubbed every trace of Michael from her Instagram — and they’ve unfollowed each other.

via People:

Jordan, 35, still has photos of Harvey on his Instagram, including shots of them stepping out for Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party, where they made their red carpet debut in March. “Finally a Night out,” he captioned the post.

The Black Panther star also has a photo of Harvey from February, sporting an all-white look. “I love her ?” Jordan wrote.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE last week that they “are both completely heartbroken” and “still love each other” after breaking up.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Another insider told PEOPLE that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit” and she and Jordan “realized that they weren’t on the same page” while they “were making plans for their future.”

“She is very focused on her career,” the source said, adding: “She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

Lori’s father Steve Harvey expressed his support for his daughter on Monday’s episode of his long-running talk show The Steve Harvey Morning Show. “I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her,” he said.

“Things happen,” he added. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.

“As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” Steve, 65, said.

Lori’s split from Jordan comes after they celebrated their one-year anniversary in November.

Maybe Michael’s holding out hope they’ll get back together.