Lori Harvey Shares Romantic Video of Herself and Michael B. Jordan on Vacation: 'Thank You, God' [Photos + Video]

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s relationship is lowkey perfect—at least it looks that way on social media.

via: People

Harvey shared snapshots of the couple making the most of their time together at the beach.

The 24-year-old model shared a photo of Jordan, 34, playfully biting her jaw while she closed her eyes on her Instagram Stories.

In another photo, also shared on her Stories, the couple smile at the camera as they take a dip in the pool.

Harvey also shared a short video on her Stories where she and Jordan stood side-by-side as she said, “I love you.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey via Instagram pic.twitter.com/H6QtmLmhXq — celebrity style (@celebrityOMG1) July 10, 2021

In a second video that Harvey shared to her Instagram, the two enjoy the sunset while in the pool, where they shared a kiss.

“Thank you God. ?,” she wrote in the caption, while Jordan commented, “So grateful baby ??.”

Lindos! ?

? | Lori Harvey via instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/7kzLE0eo4n — Michael B. Jordan Brasil (fã-clube) (@MichaelBJBR) July 9, 2021

Jordan made his relationship with Harvey Instagram official in January, a few months after they began dating.

“They have gotten serious quickly. It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart,” a source told PEOPLE in February.

Well they appear to be madly in love.