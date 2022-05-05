Lori Harvey Responds to TikToker Who Criticized Her Skincare Hack [Video]

Lori Harvey recently came under fire for sharing one of her skincare tricks.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old SKN founder revealed she uses a common household food item for combatting hyperpigmentation.

via Complex:

“I’m about to put you guys on real quick,” said Harvey, who filmed the video with a white substance on her face. “So, I got a facial the other day and she did extractions and it left a couple dark marks, and that’s a no-no.”

Harvey then holds up a container of Greek yogurt, claiming the product helps get rid of the dark spots within a short time.

“Game changer,” she said. “Put this on after you wash your face, let it dry, wash it off with cold water. It’s like a magic erase marker.”

A number of TikTokers weren’t convinced that the tip was effective, while others called Harvey’s advice straight-up “treacherous.”

“This is terrible,” one user said in a response video, adding that Harvey didn’t even recommend products from her own SKN line. “It ain’t even about profit or you having your own skincare line. This is terrible advice. She didn’t even consult her esthetician for that. Like, why would you put food on your skin and you just got extractions? Stupid. Don’t be like her.”

Harvey hopped in the comments section with a not-so-gentle response. She claimed she has consulted with many skincare professionals who were more “seasoned” than the critical TikToker; and then proceeded to take a jab at the user’s own skin.

“At least make sure your skin is on point before coming for me beloved,” her response read in part. “Be blessed.”

Harvey also shared a follow-up video with famed esthetician Joanna Vargas, who reassured viewers that yogurt had the ability to work wonders for skin. She said yogurt has been used around the world to exfoliate the skin, alleviate inflammation, and provide hydration.

“It’s a real thing, guys,” Vargas said. “[…] I’ve been an esthetician for over 20 years, and whenever an esthetician is in a jam and can’t calm down the skin, guess what’s going on your skin? Yogurt. So, Lori Harvey knows what she’s talking about.”

The TikToker pushed back on Harvey by pointing out that healthy-looking skin has nothing to do with skincare knowledge.

“Most people have clear skin and probably don’t apply a cleanser to their face for two weeks … It’s also genetics,” she said. “… My skin has definitely come a long way. So, again, Stupid.”

We’re not here to debate whether it works or not, but from a business standpoint maybe Lori should bottle up some SKN-branded greek yogurt and sell it.