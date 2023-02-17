Lori Harvey Denies ‘Lacking Chemistry’ with Damson Idris: ‘Y’all Try to Find a Problem with Everything’

Lori Harvey is hitting back against social media commentary suggesting that she’s ‘lacking chemistry’ with boyfriend-for-now Damson Idris.

The 26-year-old recently responded to a fan who called their chemistry into question following the couple’s first red carpet appearance They attended this week’s Snowfall premiere — and social media wasted no time cracking jokes.

he forget to pay for the PDA add-on that day https://t.co/AYJOe9VxkB — t (@tiannelisex) February 16, 2023

Another man she don’t know but attached to in public for a check. It’s giving Escort at this point https://t.co/dz2eA1KJM5 — Paris The Alpha 4/14 (@_ParadiseParis1) February 17, 2023

That man gone cry when that contract ends ??? https://t.co/yojrwsoQ4g — Chris. (@chefmade_92) February 16, 2023

“Let’s get a quick single, Lori!” They asked the star of the show to move out the way at his own premiere. Mad. https://t.co/eevqumxz59 — hot girl zo (@zxsmithh) February 16, 2023

One person in the comments section of the @IamLoriHarvey fan page on Instagram said:

“No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol.”

Lori’s responded and said it’s all because of her makeup:

“Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.”

Check out the clips above — do you think they lack chemistry? Or are people just making too much of a red carpet moment?