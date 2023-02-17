  1. Home
Lori Harvey Denies ‘Lacking Chemistry’ with Damson Idris: ‘Y’all Try to Find a Problem with Everything’

February 17, 2023 8:12 AM PST

Lori Harvey is hitting back against social media commentary suggesting that she’s ‘lacking chemistry’ with boyfriend-for-now Damson Idris.

The 26-year-old recently responded to a fan who called their chemistry into question following the couple’s first red carpet appearance They attended this week’s Snowfall premiere — and social media wasted no time cracking jokes.

One person in the comments section of the @IamLoriHarvey fan page on Instagram said:

“No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol.”

Lori’s responded and said it’s all because of her makeup:

“Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.” 

Check out the clips above — do you think they lack chemistry? Or are people just making too much of a red carpet moment?
