Lori Harvey Denies ‘Lacking Chemistry’ with Damson Idris: ‘Y’all Try to Find a Problem with Everything’

Lori Harvey is hitting back against social media commentary suggesting that she’s ‘lacking chemistry’ with boyfriend-for-now Damson Idris.
The 26-year-old recently responded to a fan who called their chemistry into question following the couple’s first red carpet appearance They attended this week’s Snowfall premiere — and social media wasted no time cracking jokes.
he forget to pay for the PDA add-on that day https://t.co/AYJOe9VxkB
— t (@tiannelisex) February 16, 2023
Another man she don’t know but attached to in public for a check. It’s giving Escort at this point https://t.co/dz2eA1KJM5
— Paris The Alpha 4/14 (@_ParadiseParis1) February 17, 2023
That man gone cry when that contract ends ??? https://t.co/yojrwsoQ4g
— Chris. (@chefmade_92) February 16, 2023
same vibes pic.twitter.com/6Y8jQMQFjE https://t.co/PhZ8Q8Tbia
— ?? (@lilmeekfbg) February 16, 2023
It’s giving https://t.co/ST39D9tKab pic.twitter.com/lIeiFgGyGU
— Black Sparrow (@Simsationcity) February 16, 2023
“Let’s get a quick single, Lori!” They asked the star of the show to move out the way at his own premiere. Mad. https://t.co/eevqumxz59
— hot girl zo (@zxsmithh) February 16, 2023
One person in the comments section of the @IamLoriHarvey fan page on Instagram said:
“No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol.”
Lori’s responded and said it’s all because of her makeup:
“Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.”