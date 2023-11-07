Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Split After One Year of Dating

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have called it quits after one year of dating.

The two released a joint statement to THR announcing the end of their relationship.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” they say.

Fans began speculating that Lori and Damson earlier this month after noticing they deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts.

She also attended this week’s CFDA Awards red carpet solo, prompting further speculation.

We wish them both the best.