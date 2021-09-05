Lorde Cancels VMAs 2021 Performance Due to ‘Change in Production Elements’ [Photo]

Lorde’s scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 has been canceled.

via: Page Six

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show,” the VMAs Twitter account announced on Friday. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

It’s unclear exactly what “production elements” are keeping the 24-year-old from taking the stage — or if she’ll still be attending at all.

Lorde, whose video for “Solar Power” is nominated for Best Cinematography, has had trouble with VMAs performances in the past.

In 2017, she left fans baffled after taking the stage to perform her song “Homemade Dynamite” only to do an interpretive-style dance instead of actually singing. The song played in the background.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, later explained that she was battling the flu on Twitter, but the tweets have since been deleted.

The VMAs — which are hosted by Doja Cat — are set to go on with several other performers including Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Meanwhile, Lorde has been spending time cozying up to her boyfriend, Justin Warren, in West Hollywood. Lorde was spotted with her arms around the 41-year-old music executive shortly after they joined a group of friends for dinner.

The pair were first linked in 2016 but Warren dismissed them as “ridiculous” to the New Zealand Herald.

She was later linked to musician Jack Antonoff in early 2018 but they both denied there was anything romantic going on.

The show takes place at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET.