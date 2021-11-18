Loni Love Has Advice For DaniLeigh Amid DaBaby Drama: 'Have Your Own Stuff' [Video]

We haven’t heard a peep from DaBaby or DaniLeigh since their epic social media blowout, and it’s suspected that teams for both artists have swooped in to cover them until the heat subsided.

via: AceShowbiz

“They were still on Live and he released another video and basically, he was trying to clean it up and everything,” co-host Loni Love said. “Look, this my thing, when you get into an argument–we’ve all been in certain situations, I know I’ve been in certain situations.”

She went on to insinuate that things would be different should Dani have her own house. “One of the reasons why, as a female, I say always have your own stuff so that nobody can sit back and tell you to get out of their house. Have your own stuff!” so Loni said. “If he was that upset he just should of left for minute or a day. It’s other hotels. You a rapper, you got the money, go and leave!”

Other co-hosts were more concerned about their 3-month-old child. “Instead of going Live, call somebody that can maybe help you to navigate the situation a little bit better. It doesn’t become helpful when your three-month-old is gonna grow up and be able to watch an entire video of you talking so terribly about their mom,” Adrienne Bailon said.

Further stressing her point, Loni noted, “I’m gonna say to all the woman out here, whether you got baby mamas, whether you’re living with somebody, make sure that you have a place to go so that nobody can embarrass you. You can get up, you can take your baby and you can be safe. You don’t want to be embarrassed.

Dani and DaBaby got involved in a in an altercation while she’s feeding their 3-month-old daughter on Sunday night, November 15. Dani claimed that the “ROCKSTAR” rapper kicked her and their child out of the house so that he could hook up with other women.

Things got even messier when DaBaby called cops on Dani that night as he accused his baby mama of physically assaulting him. She’s not arrested on Sunday, but police were called again to the emcee’s house in response to a report of a disturbance on Monday. She has since been charged with two counts of simple assault.

Watch the clip of the discussion below.