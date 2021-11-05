London on da Track Says He’s “Glad to Be An Inspiration” for Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ [Photos]

Fans expected Summer Walker to put all of her feelings about her breakup with London On Da Track into her music, but not everyone was ready for Still Over It.

via: Revolt

The producer and ex-boyfriend of the “Deep” crooner took to Instagram Story on Friday (Nov. 5) to seemingly respond to an influx of comments regarding the content on the new project.

“Lol just woke up. What happened?” he asked humorously before answering his own question. “Oh shit. Album’s out,” he said. “I’m just glad to be an inspiration. Keep streamin!!”

London previously dated Walker for two years before they decided to call it quits. During the course of their relationship, he produced the singer’s highly-praised debut album, later becoming the father to her first and only child.

Though the exact cause of their breakup was not disclosed, Walker’s Instagram rants have seen her open up about rifts with the mothers of London’s other children and his reaction to her new man. Further details of the pain she endured during the relationship can be heard on Still Over It, which she recorded in the wake of their breakup.

Hours after the release of the new project, Walker explained that she wants fans to learn from her experience and prevent from making similar missteps in their own relationships.

“Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes,” she said. “You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you. Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ‘cause you can’t find better — you can and you will. Don’t settle for less — you don’t deserve it and neither does your family.”

Still Over It features the likes of SZA, Cardi B, Ciara, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams and more. Check out the posts from London on Da Track below.

Young Thug chimed in and seemingly jokingly said, “Summer Walker f*** you” in his stories.

#YoungThug reacts to #SummerWalker name dropping him on her new song “4th Baby Mama” ? pic.twitter.com/t6ej49U5SJ — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 6, 2021