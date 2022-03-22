Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup Revealed: J. Cole, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and More [Photo]

`

Chicago’s biggest weekend for music is returning in July, with a lineup just as big as years past.

via: Revolt

Music fans and those who are just finally ready to get out of the house will be thrilled to know that Lollapalooza has just announced its 2022 Chicago lineup. The event will take place July 28-31 at the historic Grant Park in Chicago. If that’s not enough to get you excited, take a look at the scheduled entertainers — J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Jasmine Sullivan and more.

Ticket prices start at $350 for a 4-day general admission pass and go to $4,200 for the platinum 4-day package — which includes access to climate-controlled lounges to keep you cool in the summer heat, golf cart shuttle transportation, complimentary lockers to store your valuables and official merch, to name a few amenities. There are also hotel packages on the Lollapalooza site if you plan on traveling out of state for the event. If you’re waiting until your next paycheck, but don’t want to miss out, there are layaway packages available as well with general admission starting as low as $19.99 down.

Doja Cat recently performed at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina, where she spotted a fan in distress and paused her show for about five minutes until she was able to see that the fan was properly attended to. Many celebs have been sensitive to events like this following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival which claimed the lives of 10 and injured dozens more in November 2021.

Also on the line-up for the Chicago Lollapalooza is Jasmine Sullivan, who recently had to cancel many tour dates as she recovered from COVID-19.

The event will feature nine stages with over 170 acts, food and drinks, and enough Instagram-worthy photo ops to celebrate the return of outside.

Tickets go on sale today.