Lock Him Up: Man Arrested and Charged with Rape After Pregnant 12-Year-Old Girl Was Brought to Hospital

An Oklahoma man has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape after allegedly impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

via People:

Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, was arrested on July 14 after the girl went into labor and he brought her to a local hospital for her to deliver the baby, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

After police arrived on scene, Miranda-Jara allegedly admitted to investigators that he was the biological father of the baby.

Miranda-Jara also told officers that he has been “in a relationship” with the pregnant girl since October, police said in a news release.

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.

“They walked in just like any other couple would excited to deliver their newborn child,” Officer Danny Bean told FOX23.

According to the outlet, investigators believe Miranda-Jara was fully expecting to go home with the girl and the newborn baby as if he had done nothing illegal. While the relationship between Miranda-Jara and the girl is unclear, Bean said that police “don’t believe this is incest at this time.”

“We don’t get this kind of call every day,” Bean said. “It certainly was a surprise for everyone involved.”

A police investigation is ongoing.

During an arraignment on Tuesday, a public defender appointed to Miranda-Jara entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf, online records show. A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 26.

Miranda-Jara is currently being held on $50,000 bond.

Attorney information was unavailable on Wednesday.

We hope the mother and the child (eventually) get all the therapy they need.