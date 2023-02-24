Lock Her Up: Ex-Kentucky Student Indicted for Racist-Fueled Attack Caught on Camera [Video]

22-year-old Sophia Rosing who was filmed carrying out a racial assault has been indicted in six charges.

via Complex:

The former University of Kentucky student was arrested back in November, after attacking a Black student-employee on campus. Video of the incident showed Rosing, who was apparently intoxicated, attempting to hit Kylah Spring in Boyd Residence Hall. Rosing is heard shouting racial slurs at Spring, who manages to keep calm while restraining Rosing’s arms.

“The girl starts saying things like, ‘Do my chores,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re Black,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re ugly,’” Spring recalled shortly after the attack, “and at this point she’s, like, singing the n-word.”

The video, which quickly went viral, also showed Rosing’s confrontation with police officers who arrived on the scene just minutes later. Authorities said Rosing didn’t have an ID at the time of the incident, and refused to give police her name. She then allegedly kicked and bit the arresting officer before she was booked on six criminal charges, including assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer. The grand jury indicted Rosing on all counts earlier this week.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Rosing was permanently banned from the campus. University President Eli Capilouto confirmed the decision in a statement dated Nov. 9, 2022.

“Ms. Rosing is no longer a student at the University of Kentucky,” Eli Capilouto wrote at the time. “Within hours of learning about this incident, we suspended her on an interim basis – a move that banned her from campus during our investigation. I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student. She is permanently banned from the campus.”

Rosing’s arraignment is scheduled for March 17.

Serves her right.