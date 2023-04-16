LL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells 2023 Festival [Video]

LL Cool J has announced that his Rock The Bells Festival is returning this summer to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. The legendary rapper confirmed the details in a pair of Instagram posts over the weekend.

via: HipHopDX

The Hip Hop pioneer plans to bring together the genre’s most iconic performers for the milestone event. On Friday (April 14), Uncle L jumped on Instagram Live to share the exciting news with fans.

“I wanted to tell you personally [that on] Saturday, August 5th, Rock The Bells Festival is back,” he said in the video, before joking: “Well, you can’t call it a comeback,” in reference to the opening bars on his 1990 smash hit “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

While the lineup has not yet been released, he advised fans to get them early since the lineup is expected to be filled with heavy hitters.

A separate post made the same day by LL COOL J revealed the festival’s location, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, and alerted fans that tickets were now available. Ticketing information can be found here.

“It’s truly an honor to bring the Rock The Bells Festival to Forest Hills, Queens for a second year. Line up announcement coming soon. We’re celebrating 50 years baby! Trust your man. You should get your tickets now. Link in bio. #RockTheBellsFestival #RockTheBells #RTB50,” he wrote in the caption.

LL COOL J founded Rock The Bells in 2018 with a focus on uplifting the culture and elements of Hip Hop. The brand uses content, commerce, merchandise and various experiences, such as the upcoming inaugural festival, to remind fans where the genre came from.

The name comes from LL COOL J’s 1985 hit “Rock The Bells” and the rap icon had to take ownership back after another company had used the name for their own festival in the mid-2000s.

Last July, the rapper explained that he founded the organization because he said that Hip Hop is not “disposable” and that “art/artists don’t have an expiration date.”

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” LL COOL J said about the festival in a statement last year.

“Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

At the end of his announcement video about this year’s festival, LL also teased that he will have some news about his much-anticipated new album. “There will be some album announcements coming soon too as well,” he said, keeping it brief.