Lizzy Savetsky Quits 'RHONY' Reboot, Says She Was Being Subjected to Antisemitic Attacks -- Rumors Say She Was Fired

Lizzy Savetsky was recently announced as one of the new cast members of the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ reboot, but it looks like she’s out before she was ever really in.

She, along with Bravo, confirmed Wednesday that she has exited the series.

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” she said in a statement on Instagram.

She continued to say that as “a proud orthodox Jewish woman” she hoped being part of the series would be an opportunity to represent people of her faith.

“Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

Well, that sounds like a good enough reason to quit — but rumors have been swirling for days that she was actually fired after making racist comments to one of the other ladies.

via Meaww:

According to reports, Lizzy allegedly got into a heated argument with her co-star Brynn Whitfield over a difference of opinions, which eventually led to her firing.

While the details of her alleged fight are yet to be revealed, Tamra Judge had already hinted about the firing of one of the new ‘RHONY’ ladies on her podcast ‘Two Ts in a Pod‘.

But The ‘Real Housewives of Orange county’ star didn’t get into any further details or even revealed the name of the cast member who was allegedly fired. Later, the Bravo fan account ‘Bravo and Cocktails’ posted an anonymous blind confirming the rumors of the firing by claiming that the housewife “was difficult from day one and her filming availability was limited. Whatever she said / did was the icing on the cake…”

Well, so much for that.