Lizzo Reacts to New South Park Joke About Her in Ozempic Special | lovebscott.com

Over the weekend, South Park aired a new special called “The End Of Obesity,” parodying the recent popularity of weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

The singer, 36, who regularly promotes body positivity in her lyrics and on social media, faced shocking allegations of weight-shaming by her backup dancers last August, which she denies.

Lizzo – real name Melissa Jefferson – claimed South Park naming her in a joke about people being happy with their weight proved she is succeeding in reducing fatphobia.

Speaking in a video shared to TikTok, she reacted positively to South Park’s Ozempic episode and said the scene that features her name exemplifies her notoriety.

“I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*** to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*** I am and put it in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years,’ she said.

South Park was created by writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone in 1998.

In the show’s Ozempic special, one of the lead characters Eric Cartman is introduced to the drug, which was initially intended for people with Type 2 diabetes but is now marketed for weightloss.

Lizzo was namechecked in a joke where a woman who had been unhappy with her weight revealed she was now on “Lizzo” a drug that “controlled all her cravings to be thinner”.

“I showed you all how to not give a f*** and I’m going to keep on showing you how to not give a f***,” Lizzo responded.

South Park destroys Lizzo, and her reaction is priceless ? pic.twitter.com/53WE5DKfOp — Sara Rose ??? (@saras76) May 26, 2024

