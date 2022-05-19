A Lizzo Documentary Headed To HBO Max This Fall

A documentary about Lizzo is officially in the works, and honestly, it’s “About Damn Time.”

via: Vibe

As announced at the 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront held on Wednesday (May 18), the currently untitled documentary will not only follow her humble beginnings and rise to stardom but will also highlight the challenges she’s faced while balancing her career and personal life.

The “Good As Hell” singer shared in a statement, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

The yet-to-be titled documentary isn’t the only thing Lizzo is celebrating these days. Her new album, Special, is slated for release on July 15 with her North American tour to start this September. Her athleisure line, Yitty, dropped last month and her competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, premiered on March 25 via Prime Video.

Not to mention, her new chart-topping single, “About Damn Time,” peaked No.1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart, thanks to it going viral on TikTok as the latest dance craze.