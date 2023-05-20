Lizzo Asks Fans to Bring Posters of Her Boyfriend Instead of Chris Evans to Her Shows & They Oblige [Video]

Lizzo took to social media to give fans a PSA: no more Chris Evans posters at her show. During a video she shared to Instagram that was taken at a recent concert, Lizzo stopped the show to thank fans who brought pictures of her actual boyfriend instead.

via: Billboard

Lizzo may have once fantasized about having Chris Evans’ baby, but those days are behind her. And now that she’s happily in love with boyfriend Myke Wright, she thinks it’s about d–n time her fans start bringing posters of him — and not cutouts of Captain America — to her shows.

In a hilarious video posted to the superstar’s Instagram Friday (May 19), Lizzo pauses her concert to specifically thank fans in the crowd for bringing blown-up photos of Wright. She then explains that at a previous show, she’d given a “public service announcement” about her relationship status because one fan in the audience had brought “a big a– cutout of Chris Evans’ face.”

“Chris Evans is not my man,” she’d told the crowd at the earlier show. “My man is [Myke Wright]. He fine as hell. I wanna see his fine a– face when I’m onstage.”

Clearly, her fans heeded her words — and Lizzo is overjoyed. “Can I have one? For scientific purposes,” the Grammy winner told two people in the audience who brought giant photos of Wright, before taking a picture with the fans from stage.

But while Wright, who is a comedian and TV personality, is Lizzo’s muse now, there was definitely a time not so long ago when Evans was the apple of her eye. In 2021, she confessed to drunk-messaging Evans over Instagram DMs, after which the Knives Out star followed her back and responded, “No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app.”

From there, the two had many more moments of cute banter via social media and interviews. At one point, the “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” singer posted a TikTok joking that she was pregnant with Evans’ child, prompting him to send her a hilarious response over DMs that she shared with followers. “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” he joked at the time. “My mother will be so happy.”

See Lizzo’s PSA about those Chris Evans posters below: