Lizzo Addresses “Unfair” Body-Shaming Comments: “This Shouldn’t be OK” [Video]

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Lizzo opened up about the online vitriol she receives.

via: Revolt

“I don’t mind critiques about me, my music,” she said. “I don’t even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”

“People are like, ‘Don’t let ‘em see you with your head down.’ My head is always up,” she continued.

“Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be OK.”

Ultimately, despite the negativity that is spewed at her, she believes she was built to handle it all. “God doesn’t give me anything I cannot handle, and God also gave me the gift to be fearless in my vulnerability, to help inspire people,” she said. “I don’t ever mean to alarm someone. People just need to know I’ve got this.”

Lizzo’s “GMA” interview comes at the heels of the release of her Cardi B-assisted single “Rumors,” which triggered unnecessary comments about the collaboration and her body.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” Lizzo said while crying on a recent Instagram Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.” After the singer’s venting session, Cardi — who Lizzo calls her “cheerleader” — later shared a virtual message to the bullies who tried to tear her friend down.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” the rapper penned in a tweet. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Facebook also sided with Lizzo and deleted the accounts of trolls who left hateful and distasteful comments under her social media posts.

Just let Lizzo live, she doesn’t bother anyone.