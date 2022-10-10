Live Free 999, Founded by Juice WRLD’s Mother, Announces $100K Donation for World Mental Health Day

On Monday (Oct. 10), Carmela Wallace, the mother of Juice WRLD, donated $100K to World Mental Day through the nonprofit, Live Free 999.

via: Complex

“As we recognize World Mental Health Day today, I am so inspired by everyone who wants to carry the torch of Jarad’s legacy and so grateful for all the support for Live Free 999, a platform for those who are struggling,” Carmela Wallace, Juice WRLD’s mother, said in a press release.

The nonprofit, founded by Carmela in honor of her late son, has donated $20,000 to the following organizations: A Place Called Home, Youth Outreach Services, Crisis Text Line, and National Alliance on Mental Illness. Gateway Foundation Inc. and Live4Lali, meanwhile, were the recipients of $10,000 donations from Live Free 999.

“Jarad’s music helped people throughout the world feel less alone and cope with their mental health challenges,” Carmela said Monday. “While we continue the difficult but necessary conversations around mental health, we will support incredible organizations that serve our communities and make an immediate impact.”

A new merch collection from Live Free 999 is also being launched. Net proceeds from the pieces, which were designed by Eli Hollens, have been earmarked for mental health organizations

Juice WRLD, 21, died in 2019 of an accidental overdose. During a recent appearance on Full Send Podcast, director Cole Bennett reflected on his first introduction to Juice, whose videography includes multiple Lyrical Lemonade productions.

“We took some shrooms, we listened to some music, and then the rest was history,” Bennett said of his first hang with Juice, as seen here.