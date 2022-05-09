'Little Women' Star Ms. Juicy Baby's Sister Creates GoFundMe To Aid Her Recovery After Stroke [Photo]

Ms. Juicy Baby, star of “Little Women: Atlanta,” is recovering from a stroke and is now out of the intensive care unit.

via: AceShowbiz

On Monday, May 9, her management team once again took to her official Instagram page to share an update on her condition.

In a statement posted on Ms. Juicy’s account, Meme Agency, which represents Juicy, confirmed that she did suffer a stroke which caused her hospitalization. The team revealed that the “Little Women: Atlanta” star is now out of the ICU, but noted that “the journey ahead will not be easy.”

“We are thankful to announce Ms Juicy has been moved out the ICU,” so the statement began to read, “however there is a new journey ahead of her healing. We can confirm Ms Juicy did suffer a stroke.”

“As many of you know, Ms Juicy is an amazing actress, tv personality, and host, however this journey and the journey ahead will not be easy,” they added. Thus, “Ms Juicy’s sister Tanya has started a GoFundMe in which all proceeds will go to Ms Juicy’s social media.”

“Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home,” the statement continued to read, before concluding with gratitude for fans’ support, “She wants to thank her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers.”

On the GoFundMe page, Ms. Juicy’s sister Tanya Evans said that “household and medical bills have been piling up” since the reality TV star has been hospitalized. “Although we don’t have a definitive date of when she will be out of the hospital and be able to get back to work, we do need your help until she recovers. Whatever you can give, we would deeply appreciate it,” she wrote.

On April 28, news broke that Ms. Juicy was hospitalized in a coma. However, it did not take long for Meme Agency to set the record straight on the matter. “At this time Ms Juicy is stabilized in the ICU,” so read the message shared on the TV personality’s Instagram page. “The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time.”

On May 6, Meme Agency informed fans that Ms. Juicy, whose real name is Shirlene Pearson, was still in the ICU. “Ms Juicy is still in the ICU and appreciates your prayers and well wishes. Ms Juicy states, ‘I’m still the Queen of Atlanta boo,’ ” so they stated.

In the caption, they asked people to stop spreading false rumors about the actress/executive producer, “Y’all please stop the false rumors. The Queen is still here.”