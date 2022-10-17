A Little Too Late, Drink Champs Removes the Ye Interview from YouTube & Revolt TV [Photos + Video]

As we all know by now. On Drink Champs, Ye discussed “Jewish Zionists” and George Floyd death theories, prompting Floyd’s family to consider filing a lawsuit.

After the interview aired, the wrath came down on N.O.R.E. and Revolt for giving Kanye a platform. Since the pushback, N.O.R.E. has apologized.

I’m sorry my fault!!! — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) October 17, 2022

During a call-in appearance on Monday’s Breakfast Club, N.O.R.E. apologized to Floyd’s family and said that Drink Champs will employ editing in the future. As well as possibly removing the episode from all platforms.

As of right now, the episode has been removed from YouTube, Revolt TV and Podcast platforms.

But the damage is done.