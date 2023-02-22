LisaRaye McCoy Found Out About Sister Da Brat’s Pregnancy Online, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Responds

LisaRaye McCoy shared some surprising information about a pregnancy announcement concerning her sister.

via: HotNewHipHop

It came as a surprise when Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart announced they were expecting. What was even more of a shock to fans is that Brat is carrying their child, a feat that she once said would never happen. “I was like, nothing’s gonna come out of me!” the Rap icon told PEOPLE. However, with a little coaxing from Dupart, the couple will soon welcome their bundle of joy. It’s a time for family and well wishes, but according to Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, she didn’t find out about the good news until she saw it on social media.

McCoy visited It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, where she was asked about her feelings regarding becoming an auntie. “Wonderful,” the actress replied. Harper tried to pull more out of McCoy and questioned if she knew the gender. “No,” she answered. “Um, I found out [about the pregnancy] through social media.”

After an uncomfortable moment, McCoy said, “This takes me back.” She added, “Because I’m sure that you have heard of the last kind of encounter that we had that went viral.” McCoy refers to the tense moment on her show, Cocktails with Queens, when Da Brat appeared to surprise her for her birthday. McCoy wasn’t happy because the sisters hadn’t spoken in so long. “I ended up having to, I guess what they said, cussed everybody out on the show.”

Bossip is reporting that the report is wrong. ““THIS A LIE!” wrote Dupart on a TheShadeRoom report.

She then jumped into the website’s comments to add;

“SHADEROOM please check the date on this interview and the accuracy, this is just honestly not a good time as her mom just passed ….let’s keep Lisa Raye in our prayers.

WE COVERED ALL THIS ON @Bratlovesjudy_wetv this season BTW.”