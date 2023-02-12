LisaRaye McCoy Feels 'Numb' After The Death Of Her Mother Katie [Photo]

Condolences are in order for LisaRaye McCoy, who revealed the passing of her 77-year-old mother, Katie McCoy, this weekend.

via: AceShowbiz

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, February 11, the 55-year-old shared a photo of her late mother smiling. In the accompanying message, she wrote, “I’m numb. I lost my mother last night. It was expected but never could I prepare.”

“Being strong is what you taught me but I can’t say it applies today. I will make your transition a celebration of memories that I’ll cherish. I’ll miss you,” LisaRaye continued. She then added hashtags, “#Notsuffering #Motherslove #parent #motheranddaughter #love #missyousomuch #Leo.”

Many of LisaRaye’s friends left comments underneath her post. One in particular was Tami Roman, who said, “Condolences.” Deelishis chimed in, “Love you Queen and praying for you and your family.” Cynthia Bailey noted, “i am so deeply sorry Lisa Raye. my prayers are with you and your family.”

Sending prayers to the entire family.