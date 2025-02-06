Lisa Vanderpump Says ‘Pigs Will Fly’ Before She Returns to ‘RHOBH’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Lisa Vanderpump has no interest in pumping up chatter about her possible return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The 64-year-old reality star and restauranteur exited RHOBH after season 9, but has been the subject of continued rumors of a potential return to the franchise.

“I always have said, ‘never say never.’ And that show was very good to me on so many levels,” Vanderpump exclusively tells PEOPLE of RHOBH on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Los Angeles Magazine book launch party for the memoir Hollywood Virgin.

“But no, I am so busy in my life. I’ve got some new restaurants and I’ve got another big project coming up, and Vanderpump Villa has taken up a lot of my time and Vanderpump Rules, so I wouldn’t,” she adds of her rumored return.

Vanderpump, who is at the helm of two RHOBH spin-offs, Vanderpump Rules and Vanderpump Villa, adds that she’s “not close” to the current cast, with the exception of Garcelle Beauvais.

“So it wouldn’t really make sense to me,” she notes. “I know [there’s] been a lot of gossip about it, and then normally I wouldn’t comment on it, but no, it’s not happening.”

In addition to not being close to the Bravo show’s cast, Vanderpump adds, “There’s a couple of them I don’t like, so I’m being honest.”

RHOBH’s season 14 cast consisted of Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John and Beauvais with Kathy Hilton appearing on the show as a “friend.”

Vanderpump and Kemsley had a major falling out in 2019 due to a drama labeled “#PuppyGate,” which also impacted her friendship with Richards.

Dorit and her ex Paul “PK” Kemsley were previously great friends with Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, but Vanderpump tells PEOPLE that she hasn’t been in touch with PK in the midst of his divorce from Dorit.

“I haven’t, but PK was always a great friend before, and I’m sorry for any marriage that has its downfall,” Vanderpump says. “I’m sorry about that. Especially when there are children. Always sorry to see that. But I have great affection for PK. But when he was married to… yeah. Okay, moving on.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen previously addressed the rumor that Vanderpump could be returning to the franchise that helped make her a star.

“It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on The [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills,” he said on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live on Jan. 21. “Let me restate my abject love for Lisa Vanderpump, but I don’t know where the rumor came from. I don’t see her coming back to that show,” he said.

And after announcing that the original cast of Vanderpump Rules was stepping aside in favor of a new team for the upcoming season 12, the co-owner of Sur tells PEOPLE of the upcoming drama, “We’re just about to start. But it’s incredible really, because just when you think, ‘Oh, I’m never going to see somebody that’s crazier than that or more beautiful than that,’ and then suddenly they appear. It is like that in Hollywood. It’s incredible the amount of people that are just so much fun, and it’s such a vital kind of city.”

Describing the restaurant business as “a revolving door of drama,” Vanderpump promised “a great season.”

via: People

TMZ also caught up with Vanderpump.