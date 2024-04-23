Lisa Vanderpump Doesn't 'Want to Know Who' Kyle Richards is 'Munching' Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors | lovebscott.com

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t one to mince words.

via: Page Six

Vanderpump is shrugging off Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade relationship rumors.

When asked about a recent Daily Mail report claiming her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star will not be asked to return to the Bravo reality show unless she goes public with her alleged romance, Vanderpump wondered why the world “has to know.”

The SUR owner, 63, told Parade Monday that she personally does not “want to know who is munching on anything.”

She asked, “How about that? I don’t care. Do what you’ve got to do, and keep it to yourself.”

TikTok users freaked out over her response, with one jokingly comparing the “Vanderpump Rules” star to an “old timey villain.”

Another likened her to an “unbothered queen” giving social media users a “master class” in responding to tough questions.

“That was such a Lisa answer,” a third wrote of the “classy and witty” quip, which others labeled “kinda homophobic tbh.”

Vanderpump starred on “RHOBH” from 2010 to 2019.

She had exited the series by the time Richards, 55, and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, documented their separation on the 13th season.