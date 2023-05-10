Lionel Richie Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors, Credits Sex For His Ageless Look

Lionel Richie credits his seemingly ageless appearance to sleep, sweat and sex — despite plastic surgery rumors.

via: AceShowbiz

The 73-year-old made the revelation when speaking to Daily Mail over the weekend. He told the outlet, “[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover] and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there … You try and go back to reset, and you can’t.”

Richie went on to divulge that he focuses on “water, sleep, and sweat” and doesn’t eat “too much red meat.” He then added, “I know it’s real boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart.”

Richie, who has been dating 33-year-old model Lisa Parigi for more than a decade, has been hit with plastic surgery rumors following his performance at King Charles III’s coronation. Instead of enjoying his performance, some online users focused more on the singer’s appearance.

One online user in particular opined, “Lionel Richie’s face looks more fake than the clay fan the blind woman was sculpting in his ‘Hello’ video!” Another added, “Lionel Richie has really messed up his face … why do these people do that to themselves? They never look any younger they just look odd.”

“WTF was his plastic surgeon doing?” someone else tweeted alongside a photo of Richie on stage. “Training or experimenting with new stuff? I would hope Lionel Richie didn’t pay for that new face.”