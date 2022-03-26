Lin-Manuel Miranda Skipping Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID [Photo]

Director, composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is Oscar nominated for best original song for his work on the film “Encanto,” said he will skip Sunday’s Academy Awards because his wife has tested positive for Covid.

via: Page Six

“Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested -, but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM,” he wrote Saturday.

Miranda is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” from the smash hit movie “Encanto.”

If he wins, it would vaunt the Washington Heights man past EGOT status: he’s already earned two Emmys, three Grammys and three Tony awards, among other accolades.

With his 2016 Pulitzer Prize for “Hamilton,” an Oscar victory would make Miranda a PEGOT, a designation reserved for EGOT winners who have also won either the Pulitzer or Peabody Award.

Only a handful of Americans have won PEGOTS: director Mike Nichols; actress Rita Moreno; singer Barbra Streisand, all of whom earned the Peabody, and composers Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch, who won Pulitzers.

Miranda was nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for the tune “How Far I’ll Go,” from the Disney hit Moana, losing that year to La La Land’s “City of Stars.”

Miranda also directed “Tick, Tick… Boom!” that earned star Andrew Garfield an Oscar nomination for best actor.

