Lil Yachty Ditches Braids, Debuts His New Haircut At Rolling Loud Miami 2024

Lil Yachty showed off his new haircut during his Rolling Loud Miami 2024 performance on Friday (Dec. 13).

Yatchy’s hair is part of his youthful aesthetic, so this recent change is causing a bit of a stir online. The 27-year-old broke out on the music scene in 2015 with his viral single “One Night,” rocking bright red braids paired with beads. However, these days, he’s opting for a low-cut fade.

Judging by the comments under The Shade Room‘s Instagram post, Lil Yachty’s haircut seems to be going over very well. “Make waves great again,” one person wrote. Someone else claims Yatchy is beginning to favor Mase with his new cut. Even actress and former Basketball Wives star Tami Roman chimed in on Lil Yachty’s new hairdo. “Looks better like this, but I’m old, so don’t listen to sh*t I gotta say,” she jokingly commented.

In other news, Lil Yachty is having issues with his friend, former co-host Mitch, and his group Concrete Boys. Back in August, the rapper hopped on Instagram, giving a ten-minute rant about the situation. Lil Yachty revealed he had ended his podcast, cut ties with his co-host, and was beefing with former artist Karrahboo. Yachty’s rant was a response to backlash over a viral clip from his “A Safe Place” podcast where he appears to disrespect Mitch for allegedly not having a purpose. Lil Boat questioned why Mitch did not clear up the clip, which led to him ending the podcast and friendship.

A moment before addressing Yachty’s co-host, Yachty addressed Karrahboo and her reasons for leaving Concrete Boys. Yachty told the story of her sudden departure, claiming that she verbally abused people. Rumors circulated for weeks regarding her sudden departure. “Go ahead and tell people how you talk to people,” said Yachty on Karrahboo. “How you tell my security guard, ‘You homeless?’… You talk to people like they’re nothing! You talk to people like they’re small, like they’re beneath you. Tell people how you verbally abuse people.”

