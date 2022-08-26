Lil Wayne’s Young Money Names Karen Civil General Manager/EVP

Karen Civil has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) and General Manager (GM) of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment (YM).

via: Billboard

“We’re excited to have Karen Civil a part of the Young Money Team. It’s impossible to think of an area of the business of entertainment that Karen hasn’t touched or made an impact in,” Lil Wayne said. “We look forward to the continued growth of the YM roster & talent.”

Lil Wayne founded Young Money in 2005, while his lifelong friend and fellow rapper Mack Maine serves as president. The label has launched fourteen Billboard 200 No. 1 albums, including records from Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj. In addition to Wayne, current artists on the label’s roster include Cory Gunz, Lil Twist, and Minaj, who recently earned her first solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit with “Super Freaky Girl.”

“Working with Wayne & Mack Maine throughout the years has always been an amazing privilege and now I’m thrilled to enter this new role as GM/EVP,” Civil said in a statement.

Lil Wayne Says ‘Tha Carter VI’ Is ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion With Drake & Nicki Minaj

Wayne and Civil’s working relationship dates back to 2010, when she worked with the “Uproar” rapper to develop Weezythanxyou.com, a website that served as a place for Wayne to publish letters to his fans while he was incarcerated at Rikers Island.

Civil is a well-known social media and digital media marketing strategist who has also worked with Beats by Dre, Nipsey Hussle, Complex and Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign. She has earned numerous accolades throughout her career, including honors from Ebony magazine, the BET Awards and the city of Elizabeth, New Jersey, which awarded her the key to the city.

Congratulations