Lil Wayne Suffers Major Blow In $20M Lawsuit Against Ex-Manager

An appellate court rejected significant portions of Lil Wayne’s $20 million lawsuit against his former attorney and manager of 13 years.

via: HipHopDX

According to Law.com, the New Orleans rapper had four claims in the lawsuit shot down by the Appellate Division for “causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment.”

Sweeney claims to have served as Wayne’s primary attorney and manager since 2005 and he’s looking for his cut in Weezy’s settlement with Cash Money Records to the tune of $20 million.

The lawsuit allegedly states that Lil Wayne “failed and refused to pay plaintiffs his promised 10 percent of the recovery from lawsuits, 10 percent of the sale of master recordings owned by Lil Wayne’s record label, and then 17 percent in general commissions that he owes to Plaintiffs in connection with Plaintiff’s day to day management activities.”

According to AllHipHop, the Young Money boss skipped out on a deposition in the lawsuit with Ronald Sweeney in August 2021. Sweeney’s team felt Wayne was attempting to stall until the lawsuit was dismissed by a judge.

Sweeney’s attorney, John Harris, was reportedly pleased with the appellate court’s ruling, and his client “will vigorously pursue his claims for payment and require Lil Wayne to appear in court to answer for his actions.”